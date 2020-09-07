Diner Sheshe





"15 days after Riya was born, she suddenly began violently itching her body. She bled profusely and her skin was peeling. We couldn't afford to take her to a hospital and went to a small clinic where they prescribed ointments.







But she got worse- Riya also began to tremble at night with seizures and couldn't sleep for more than 30 minutes at a time. So, my husband, daughters and I took turns to sit by her side and swing her. During the day I'd bathe her 8-9 times because of how much she bled.







Every night she'd cry to me about how her ulcers were burning; seeing her in so much pain broke me and I just couldn't sleep. I was so afraid of leaving her alone, that I wouldn't even eat properly- I'd just swallow a few bites and rush back to her.







As she grew older, I knew we had to figure out a way to get her treated. My husband's income as a salesman wasn't enough to pay for a treatment so I began altering clothes and selling them.





I made papads, prepared tiffins and packed bindis for as little as 25 paise. We wouldn't even think of eating at a restaurant or shopping- when my kids bought me a saree for Diwali, I thought, 'I should sell this at a higher cost for Riya's treatment.'







But every time I felt exhausted, I thought that she wasn't giving up- so how could I? I often worry about her future but when I see her zest for life, nothing else matters. She starts chattering away with whoever she meets and now she's a neighbourhood favorite- people love playing with her! She also loves animals-once she brought home a stray dog and took care of her so lovingly.







Although she can't go to school, she sits with her sisters and studies as much as she can- she can tell time now! And at night when she can't sleep because of the pain, she'll take my hand and sing into it as if it's a mic! All I know is that I'm as determined to give her a good future as I was 11 years ago, the day she was born.





I won't..I can't rest until I find her the best treatment. I may still be uncertain of her future, but the one thing I'm sure about is that she'll never be alone. I'll always be by her side, to share her pain and hold her at night when she can't sleep."







Humans of Bombay, Fb





