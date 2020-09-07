Sinha murder: Four policeman placed on fresh remand



Four suspended policemen have been taken on a second phaseof four-day remand by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a case filed over the murder of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan. The four policemen are assistant sub-inspector Litan Miah and constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun, reports UNB.







A team of Rapid Action Battalion took them from the district jail around 11:00am for further questioning, said jail superintendent Md Mokammel Hossain. Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Khairul Islam, also investigation officer of the case,said the four accused was placed on four-day remand on August 24.







Earlier, RAB remanded three other members of the police,former officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf Model Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das,inspector Liaquat and ASI Nandadulal, for questioning. Among them, Pradeep was remanded for 15 days in four phases and Liaquat and Nandadulal Rakshit for 14 days in three phases.







Although Liaquat and Nandadulal made confessional statements under section 164, Pradeep did not agree. They are all in jail now. Eight people, including three members of APBN, have so far made confessional statements.







Mean-while, Additional Divisional Commissioner (Developm-ent) of Chattagram Division Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said the committee formed by the Home Ministry to probe the murder will submit a report to the ministry by September 7. Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31. Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed the case with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court on August 5.







