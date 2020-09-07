BSMRSTU new VC tribute to Bangabandhu's tomb

Prof Dr AQM Mahbub placing wreaths at the grave of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara on Sunday. -AA



Prof Dr AQM Mahbub joined office on Sunday at 10.30am as the new vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University for the next four years.







Later, at 11am the Vice-Chancellor along with teachers, students, and employees of the university paid the homage by placing wreaths at the grave of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara. The vice-chancellor also attend in a prayer at BSMRSTU central mosque at 2 pm.



