Govt to allocate Tk 700cr to save film industry



The government is allocating around Tk 700 crore to save the film industry and cinema halls. Several leaders of the film industry have confirmed the matter.On August 25, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the formation of a special fund to save the cinema hall. Then the news came that the fund was gathered in just 10 days.





Many of the film leaders said most of the money would be spent on re-opening and renovating the cinema halls. Besides, 19 film organizations have also applied for allocation for film production in separate applications.Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, president of the Bangladesh Film Directors' Association and Khorshed Alam Khasru, president of the Bangladesh Film Producers and Distributors Association shared this with the media.





Gulzar said, "Even if the cinema hall is renovated or reopened, it will not suffice. Therefore, we have applied for the allocation of at least 4 commercial films a year. It is possible to make good quality pictures if at least 100 crore rupees is allocated. We have reached the Prime Minister's Office a few days ago with the concerned organizations."





Meanwhile, it is learned that the allocation of Tk 700 crore that the government is going to give will be given directly from the government treasury through Bangladesh Bank. The owners are able to repay the loan in short term and long term installments.Khasru, president of the Producers and Distributors Association, said, "The government has directly set up this fund which will be kept in a few banks through Bangladesh Bank. Interested people can take loan from here.







As far as I have heard, it can be taken at 1-2 percent interest. It has to be repaid in a period of 20-25 years. If all goes well, the allocated money will reach the bank quickly."He further said, "Representatives of film related organizations will sit with information minister Hasan Mahmud by September 15."





He is hoping to get the final direction on the loan there. Khasru also thinks that an important announcement is going to be made about the opening of the theater in Corona epidemic next time.It is learned that the announcement to open the theaters from the last week of this month will come through the meeting.The Prime Minister suggested free recognition of freelancers and creation of a special fund to save cinema halls.







Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has already raised concerns about the proper distribution of this huge incentive of Tk 700 crore. Many people say that many unscrupulous people in the country can get incentives to turn rice-pulses stores into cinema halls to get this loan at nominal interest! As a result, cinema halls or cinema development may be hampered. The interest and enthusiasm of the Prime Minister may be ruined, as a result.





Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, president of the Bangladesh Film Directors' Association, said, "Such fears cannot be dispelled. But I am keeping our eyes and ears open because the incentive that the Prime Minister has arranged for us on her own initiative is like a silver lining of clouds. As a result, we have to evaluate it properly. We have to seize this opportunity to save the film."







