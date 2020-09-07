Faria Shahrin in two new TVCs



Lux star Faria Shahrin was out of the country to study for a few years. After returning to the country, she regularly appeared in front of the camera. She has also been vocal in dramas, advertisements and presentations.





She has recently worked on two TV commercials. These are Pran Frooto Drinks and Vision Smart TV. Nafiz Reza and Masud Zakaria Sabin are making two advertisements. Mukit Zakaria and FS Naeem have acted as Faria's co-artistes in these. In this context, Faria said, "I did the shooting according to the hygiene rules due to corona virus. The ads are both based on beautiful themes."







Recently, the three stars were present at the head office of Pran Group in Badda, the capital, highlighting their various work experiences in advertising the product. It is learned that the advertisements will be aired on TV and online soon.





Shahrin started her showbiz journey in 2007 through the 'Lux Channel-I Superstar' competition. Since then she has been working regularly in modeling and acting. However, her media career took a break due to her stay in Malaysia to study. This year, she has once again turned her attention to acting. And prior to these TVCs she also took part in shooting for Eid drama this previous Eid-ul-Adha.

