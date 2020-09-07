Jaya Ahsan to return in the role of mother



Four times National Film Award winner actress is Jaya Ahsan. She made her film debut in 2004 with the film 'Bachelor' directed by Mostafa Sarwar Farooki. After that Jaya started working regularly from 2013. She started working in cinema in Bangladesh as well as in Kolkata holding the hand of Arindam Shil.





At present, the actress is seen busier in Kolkata than in the country. There she also got skyrocketing success. In that continuation, it was learned that Jaya Ahsan is going to act in another new film in Kolkata. The name of this film is 'Cheledhara'. It will be directed by Shiladitya Moulik. The Times of India recently reported the news.





In a report, they claimed that Jaya Ahsan will be seen in the central character of the movie 'Cheledhara'. Here, this popular actress will appear as a mother. Earlier, she was seen in the role of mother in the film 'Kontho'. But she was a doctor there.





And in the new film, Jaya will play the role of a drug addicted mother. Apart from Jaya, Prantik Bandyopadhyay, Anuradha Mukherjee, Ishan Majumder and many others will also perform in the film.Director Shiladitya Moulik shared to the media about the story of the movie, the film will tell the story of a kidnapping. How a kidnapping can affect people's lives and show their personal weakness.







The shooting will start in October. Ranjay Bhattacharya is conducting the music for the film.Meanwhile, Jaya is currently in Dhaka. She told the media that she would travel to Kolkata by road in early October to attend the shooting of 'Cheledhara'.







