Bowling coach Gibson arrives today



National cricket team's fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson will reach Bangladesh today (Monday) as the Tigers are gearing up for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.Earlier, head coach Russell Domingo, fielding coach Ryan Cook and trainer Nick Lee together reached the country on Sunday night. Spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori and newly appointed batting consultant Craig McMillan will join the Bangladesh team in Sri Lanka.





All of the coaches however will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days as per Bangladesh government rules. Domingo along with Cook and Nick Lee were scheduled to be in Dhaka on September 2 but due to the delay of flight, he reached the country on Sunday.





Bangladesh will leave the country for a three-match Test series in Sri Lanka on September 23 and before that they will have a short practice camp in Dhaka. They will start their main practice camp in Sri Lanka, Akram informed.The practice camp for the Sri Lanka tour will start on September 21. However Domingo and co's quarantine period will end on September 20.

Leave Your Comments