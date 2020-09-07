Law Minister for upholding dignity of judiciary



Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday stressed the need for providing justice to people by upholding the dignity of the judiciary.He was addressing the inaugural function of fifth orientation course, which was organised virtually, for the judges of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunals at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI). "The judiciary is independent for sure and the judges are also enjoying freedom provided by the constituency.







But we need to remember one thing that if justice is delayed, people's trust in the judiciary comes under question. So, the judicial officers have to observe the responsibility of providing justice to people by upholding the dignity of the judiciary," he said.





Presided over by JATI Director General Justice Khondker Musa Khaled, the function was also addressed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and JATI director Md Golam Kibria.





"We had planned to dispose of at least six lakhs cases this year, but the implementation of that planning has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage we have to think how to ease the backlog of pending cases while ensuring justice. We have four more months in our hands this year, and if we can dispose of 1.5 lakh cases, we can at least achieve something," Anisul Huq said.





Seeking help of the judges in this regard, the law minister said, the nation is looking upon you, they want justice from you and I know you will provide them the justice.A total of 35 trainees are taking part in the five-day long course.









