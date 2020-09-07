India is a country with a track record of resilience: Shringla

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. -File photo



Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) organized a lecture program titled "The Broad Canvas of Indian Diplomacy during the Pandemic" on 4 September 2020. Indian Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Harsh Vardhan Shringla was the main speaker at the event.





Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that India is a country with a track record of resilience, of achievement and of constant endeavour. He further said that India is an aspirational country and it will not be daunted by any challenging circumstances.





While speaking on Covid 19 pandemic, Harsh Vardhan Shringla commented, "We meet in very difficult times. 2020 has been a challenging year. We are living through the greatest shock to the international system since the Second World War.





The current situation began as a health event, comparable or more severe to the Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1918. It expanded into an economic disruption, a geopolitical shock and a social challenge of a magnitude that none of us have experienced in our memories. Over 800,000 lives have been lost. Countless livelihoods have been lost."





Harsh Vardhan Shringla told the audiences that the pandemic and the lockdowns that it produced have made India take a closer look at some of the fundamental drivers of globalization. India also has been forced to think about other impulses that have shaped or underlie the current global political and economic order.





Harsh Vardhan Shringla applauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "Our thinking on how we approach our relationship with the international community was articulated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his interventions in recent virtual NAM and G-20 summits. The Prime Minister pointed out that the pandemic had demonstrated the deficiencies and the limitations of the existing international system.







A narrowly economic agenda has defined globalization so far. We had cooperated amongst ourselves with the motive of balancing competing individual interests, rather than to advance the collective interests of all humankind. The Prime Minister called for a people-centric approach to globalization and international cooperation."



Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India has long been a constructive actor in the shaping of a people centric international order. India shared its developmental experience with partner countries in the Global South. India has undertaken humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations beyond its immediate neighborhood, in countries as geographically diverse as Indonesia, Yemen, Iraq, and Mozambique.





Harsh Vardhan Shringla further said, "We have a challenging and busy agenda in the coming years. On our 75th anniversary, India will be a member of the UN Security Council and the President of the G20. In the next two years, we will hold the presidencies of the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.







All this is recognition of our enhanced global standing and also provides opportunities for us to convey our perceptions, our expectations and our priorities - not just for ourselves but for our shared world."





Harsh Vardhan Shringla thanked ICWA for organizing the program. He said, "I thank the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and its Director General Dr. T.C.A. Raghavan for organizing this interaction on the 'Broad Canvas of Indian Diplomacy during the Pandemic'. I am happy to note that we are joined today by panelists from renowned Universities and institutions from different parts of the country."





Harsh Vardhan Shringla talked about terrorism too and the importance of eliminating it. He recalled Rabindranath Tagore while concluding his speech and said, "If I had to leave you with a concluding thought, it would be with a quote from Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.





He prayed not to be sheltered from danger but to be without fear in facing it. Those words are so appropriate today. These are not normal times. We did not choose to be here. But now that we are, we will do our best to adapt and advance."













