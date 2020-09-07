Floods in Ganges basin start improving



The overall flood situation in the Ganges has begun improving as the water levels in many of its rivers and tributaries has been coming down for a couple of days.Bangladesh Water Development Board- BWDB on Sunday recorded falling trends in many rivers, including Atrai, Mohananda, Ganges, Padma and the downstream rivers and tributaries of the Ganges basin





.The water mark of the Ganges River further declined by three centimeters each at Pankha in Chapainawabganj and Hardinge Bridge, four cm at Rajshahi and two cm at Talbaria points at 9 am yesterday.





The Ganges River was flowing 211 cm, 218 cm, 157 cm and 129 cm below the danger level at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively.The water mark of the Padma River came down by seven cm further at Goalundo point and it was flowing 44 cm below the danger level at the point in the morning.





The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre- FFWC said water levels receded at 22 points out of 30 while increased at eight points. However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 29 points while above the danger level at one point like the previous day.







The water level in the Korotoa River came down by five cm and 24 cm afresh at Chak Rahimpur and at Bogura points respectively and the river was flowing 269 cm and 336 cm below the danger level respectively on Sunday morning.The FFWC said a falling trend was recorded at all the six points of the Jamuna River further yesterday.





The water level declined by 17 cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 13 cm at Kazipur in Sirajganj and 15 cm at Sirajganj points. The Jamuna River was flowing 132 cm, 110 cm and 120 cm below the danger level at Sariakandi, Kazipur and Sirajganj points respectively in the morning. The water level in Atrai River receded by 26 cm at Mohadevpur in Naogaon and one cm at Atrai points at the same time.







The FFWC also said, of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, being monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels declined at all the points and the rivers were flowing below the danger level at all the 16 points yesterday morning.





Leave Your Comments