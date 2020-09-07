BNP demands impartial probe into UNO attack



The BNP standing committee has demanded an impartial probe into the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam as it says that there is an allegation that Jubo League "cadres have the direct involvement in it".

The meeting was held on Saturday and a press release sent to the media on Sunday.





The BNP policymakers also demanded that the government bring the "Jubo League men" to justice if their involvement with the incident is found through the investigation, said the press release. "This incident has exposed the fragile and broken state of the current law and order situation in the country," the media release added.





The BNP policymakers strongly condemned the attack on the UNO and her father. They said the incident has proved that no citizen of the country, not even those in the administration, is safe under the current government.





The BNP leaders urged the government to ensure the security of life and property of every citizen of the country.Dinajpur's Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam was seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Ghoraghat Upazila Parishad premises early Thursday. Her father, Omar Ali, was also injured in the gruesome attack.







Leave Your Comments