'No need to send UNO Wahida abroad right now



Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said there is no need to send Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam abroad for better treatment at this moment but a decision in this regard will be taken later, if needed.







"Observing Wahida's condition it appears she doesn't need to be sent abroad right now. Doctors at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital are taking good care of her. A decision in this regard will be taken later, if needed," said the minister, reports UNB.







The Health Minister came up with the information while talking to reportersabout the health condition of the UNO at the hospital in the morning. "The 72-hour observation by the doctors at the hospital will end on Monday morning and no symptom of any infection has been reported yet. The patient is undergoing treatment under good management and everything is going well. Everything needed for her treatment will be provided," he said.







The minister went on saying, "UNO Wahida talked to me and I think her condition is better now. Eight doctors successfully operated on her injured parts for two and a half hours and the right side of her injured body is still paralysed. Doctors said it will be cured with physicaltherapy."







Meanwhile, Prime accused Asadul Haque among three arrested attackers of Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali Sheikh was taken on seven-day police remand today in Dinajpur, police said.





Investigating Officer (IO) of the case and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dinajpur Inspector Imam Abu Jafar produced Asadul before the Court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Moniruzzaman Sarker in Dinajpur today with a 10-day remand plea, reports BSS.





After hearing the plea, the judge granted remand for seven days for the prime accused Asadul of Sagarpur village under Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur district.The IO produced two other arrested persons before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Dinajpur Shishir Kumar Basu with a 10-day remand prayer on Saturday evening.





After hearing on the prayer, the judge granted remand for seven days for each of accused Nabiul Islam, 36, and Santu Kumar Biswas, 28, for interrogation by the DB Police.Santu Kumar Das and Nabirul Islam are residents of Chak Babunia Biswanathpur village in Ghoraghat upazila and both of them are painters.





Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested three persons including prime suspect Asadul Haque from different upazilas in Dinajpur on Friday in connection with the gruesome attacks on the Ghoraghat UNO and her father.





Earlier in a press briefing at RAB-13 headquarters in Rangpur on Friday evening, its Commanding Officer Reza Ahmmed Ferdous said the three arrested persons admitted their involvement in the gruesome attacks on the UNO and her father.





"The elite force immediately started a shadow investigation into the case filed by Sheikh Farid Uddin, the UNO's brother, with Ghoraghat Police Station of Dinajpur in connection with the attacks on Thursday," he said.





Talking to reporters this evening, the IO said all three arrested persons were being interrogated and hoped that their comprehensive investigation would unearth the real motive of the attacks.Meanwhile, a three-member probe committee formed by Divisional Commissioner Md. Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan with Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain as its chief continues investigation into the incident.

The committee will submit its report within the next seven working days.





Deputy Inspector General of Bangladesh Police for Rangpur Range Devdas Bhattacharya said the investigating agencies will unearth the motive behind the gruesome attacks and bring all culprits under the law of the land at the earliest possible time.





Leave Your Comments