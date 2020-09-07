Parliament condoles death of Pranab Mukherjee



The Jatiya Sangsad of Bangladesh has unanimously adopted a condolence motion at the deaths of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and other personalities of the country including two lawmakers of the incumbent parliament.Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion on Sunday and it was adopted in the house following a brief discussion of lawmakers.







Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also took part in the discussion on the condolence motion.The lawmakers termed former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee as a 'true friend' of Bangladesh and showed their deep respect to his memory, who was the first Bangali President of the neighboring country.





Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th Indian President of India, breathed his last on August 31due to brain hemorrhage and the corona virus infection while he was undergoing treatment at the Sena Hospital in New Delhi at the age of 84.The House also adopted the obituary motion over the deaths of two running lawmakers-Advocate Shahara Khatun of Dhaka-18 and Israfil Alam of Naogaon-6 constituency.





Advocate Shahara, former Home and Post and Telecommunication Minister, died on July 9 while she was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thailand at the age of over 77 years.54-year old Israfil Alam died of deadly Covid-19 infection at a city hospital on July 27.Besides, the house also expressed deep condolence and accepted the obituary references to the death of a number of distinguished political leaders.





These deceased leaders are former ministers and freedom fighter Shahjahan Siraj, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) HMA Gaffar Bir Uttam, Abul Kashem, former State ministers Abdul Mannan and TM Gias Uddin Ahmed, former Whip M Ashraf Hossen, former lawmakers and veteran freedom fighter Azizur Rahman, Professor ANM Nazrul Islam, Sheikh M Nurul Huq, ATM Alamgir, Sultan Uddin Bhuiyan, Dr Shahjahan Ali Talukder, Group Captain (retd) Saiful Azam, Kamruddin Yahia Khan Majlish and Engr Shamsuddin Ahmed.





The obituary reference includes Major General (retd) Chitta Ranjan Dutta who prominently known as CR Dutta, Commander of sector-4 during the Liberation War and President of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, Lt Col (retd) Abu Osman Chowdhury, commander of sector-8 during the 1971's Liberation War, former Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Badaruddin Ahmad Kamran, Defense Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury, former law secretary Abu Saleh Sheikh M Zahirul Haq Dulal, Legislative and parliament affairs division secretary Naren Das, Journalist and Ekushey award recipient Rahat Khan, Feni District Awami League President Advocate Akramuzzaman, Layla Arzumand Banu, wife of Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haq, former Maghura district mohila Awami League president Begum Monowara Zaman, noted industrialist and Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul, Ekushey padak recipient and veteran language soldier Dr Sayeed Haider, Ekushey Padak recipient photographer Sayeeda Khanam, National Film Award recipient and noted music maestro Alauddin Ali, noted Singer Andrew Kishor, Sculptor Mrinal Haq, former BTV producer Mohammad Barkatullah and Assistant personal secretary to the President veteran freedom fighter M Abdul Hai who is also younger brother of Incumbent President M Abdul Hamid.





The parliament also expressed condolence over the deaths of several elite personalities in home and abroad including the casualties triggered by air-conditioner blast in the mosque in Narayanganj.Tragic explosion in the Lebanese capital Bairut and the deaths caused by the plane crash in Indian Kerala state were also remembered during the session.





Leave Your Comments