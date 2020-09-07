Janata Bank top in defaulted loans



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has informed that the amount of defaulted loans in state-owned banks reached 41 thousand 583 crore taka at the end of the last fiscal year. The biggest part of these defaulted loans belongs to the clients of Janata Bank Limited, AHM Mustafa Kamal added.





AHM Mustafa Kamal provided this information on Sunday at Parliament while answering a question. He further said that state-owned banks disbursed loans of 1 lakh 82 thousand 405 crore taka till 30 June 2020 out of which 41 thousand 583 crore taka are defaulted loans.





The amounts of defaulted loans with different state-run banks are as follows: Janata Bank 15 thousand 974 crore taka; Sonali Bank 8 thousand 467 crore taka; Basic Bank 7 thousand 156 crore taka; Agrani Bank 5 thousand 338 crore taka; Rupali Bank 4 thousand 90 crore taka; Bangladesh Development Bank Limited 558 crore taka.





According to AHM Mustafa Kamal, during 2015 to 2019 Sonali Bank has recovered defaulted loans of 5 thousand 305 crore 29 lakh taka. Janata Bank has recovered defaulted loans of 2 thousand 861 crore 63 lakh taka.







Agrani Bank has recovered defaulted loans of 2 thousand 955 crore 34 lakh taka. Rupali Bank has recovered defaulted loans of 1 thousand 85 crore 30 lakh taka. Basic Bank has recovered defaulted loans of 880 crore 86 lakh taka and Bangladesh Development Bank Limited has recovered defaulted loans of 1 thousand 71 crore 8 lakh taka from 2015 to 2019.







Leave Your Comments