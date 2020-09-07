1971 spirit and a better Bangladesh

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman welcoming Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Dhaka Old Airport, Tejgaon on March 17, 1972. -File Photo



Former American President John F. Kennedy once said, "Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures."





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited China to attend World Peace Summit from 2 to 11 October 1952. His evaluation about China at that time was as follows, "China can be compared to any country in near future. I am really satisfied to see the development of China. China will be able to confront any country on all counts in days to come."





However, when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated with most of his family members in 1975, China commented, "An unprecedented success has been achieved to safeguard national independence through this assassination." It clearly exposes how much China disdained Bangabandhu and Bangladesh.





China opposed Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971. China recognized Bangladesh on 31st August 1975 after the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. China supplied arms and ammunitions to the Pakistan Army during 1971.



Three million martyrs of the Liberation War were killed with Chinese bullets. China also opposed Bangladesh's membership in the United Nations by applying veto power.On the other hand, India, Soviet Union and some other countries massively cooperated with Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971. Over ten million Bangladeshi refugees took shelter in India during that time.





The very same China is now Bangladesh's development partner.All the patriotic people of Bangladesh were united cherishing one dream during 1971. That dream was the independence of Bangladesh and the dreamer was Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The political groups that support China today opposed Bangladesh's independence in 1971. This pro-Chinese quarters packed hands with socialist parties, military dictators and even with radical religious flocks to serve their vested interest.Bangladesh gained UN membership on 17 September 1974. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman addressed the 29th General Assembly of the UN in Bengali which created history.





Chow En Lai, leader of the Chinese Communist Party expressed China's firm support for Pakistan through a message issued on 12 April 1971. Radio Pakistan vociferously transmitted this news on 13 April 1971. Pakistan Army started killing Bangladeshi civilians more viciously after this incident.





China assessed the Liberation War of 1971 as a bid to extend Soviet Union's imperialism and India's expansionism. Soviet Union deployed forty thousand soldiers along the Chinese border and thus subdued China.





Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi wrote in his book "The Betrayal of East Pakistan" that he received a message from West Pakistan which stated "Yellow from the north and whites from the west" are coming. It meant to Niazi that China and the United States are coming to help Pakistan. US Navy's seventh fleet approached the Bay of Bengal but did not move further ahead because of the presence of Soviet Union's combat ships.







The relationship between Bangladesh and China started becoming consolidated remarkably after the murder of Bangabandhu. Former President Ziaur Rahman visited China in 1977 and further strengthened the ties between Beijing and Dhaka. Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Lee Hesien visited Bangladesh in March 1978. Ziaur Rahman initiated the "One China Policy".Napoleon Bonaparte once said, "China is a sleeping monster. Let it keep sleeping. If it is waked up, it will ransack the whole world."





Mao Tse Tung regarded Tibet as China's right hand's palm. He viewed Nepal, Bhutan, India's Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal as five fingers of China's right hand. Mao Tse Tung doubled up the size of China by occupying Tibet, Xinjiang and some other places.





The aggressive role of China has now extended from South Asia to Latin America, Europe and Australia. The animosity between China and India has intensified in recent times over the Galwan valley. China has created a warlike situation with Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Australia by establishing its control over the South China Sea. Sri Lanka and Pakistan had to hand over their ports to China being unable to abide by the austere terms and conditions of Chinese loans.





China's debt trap diplomacy has endangered the economy of many countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia, Kenya, South Sudan etcetera. Chinese financial deals instigate corruption. Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad halted nearly all Chinese projects right after coming back to power in 2018.





China's substandard, cheap and copycatted products have flooded different countries. China has also induced geopolitical predicaments like North Korean atomic threat, Iranian nuclear enrichment program, Qatar-Saudi Arabia crisis, humanitarian crisis in Yemen and so on.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her arrival at IGI Airport in 2018. -File Photo









China has only three allies-North Korea, Pakistan and Myanmar. China has been tormenting the Uighur Muslims for a long time but the Muslim countries have been silent over the issue because of their economic ties with China.







China has in the meantime claimed 11% land of Bhutan. China has financially occupied Nepal. Allegations show that China gave wrong information to the world about Covid 19. Europe and America for this reason hold an antagonistic attitude towards China.





Some political analysts compare Chinese President Xi Jinping to Hitler calling him "Xitler". Renowned author and researcher Brahma Chellaney has commented that China has become so much aggressive that most of the countries are now afraid of being associated with China.





Foreign affairs experts have over and over again said that China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a bid to colonize the concerned countries through financial stratagems. China directly backs up Myanmar. China has non-cooperated with Bangladesh over the Rohingya issue.Observations show that Chinese involvement has raised the expenditure of different development projects.





For this reason all these projects need to be properly evaluated by renowned international consultants like Vietnam scrutinizes all the American investments. We must remain conscious so that the colonial feudal system like indigo cultivation does not come back to our country under cover of Chinese intrigues.





China was once upon a time known as an opponent of Awami League (AL). However, China started making hectic diplomatic efforts to improve relations with Awami League since 2008. China congratulated Awami League after AL won the election of 2018. Xi Jinping declared to help Bangladesh with 40 billion dollars during his tour to Dhaka in October 2016.







Bangladesh should deal with the Chinese financial schemes very carefully upholding the spirit of 1971. We must remember that three million people laid down their lives for Bangladesh's independence.Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee once said, "India helped Bangladesh to achieve independence.







The Bangladeshis should remain happy inside the territory of their own country." Atal Bihari Vajpayee was conferred Award of Bangladesh Liberation War Honour for his 'active role' for the independence of Bangladesh.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina knows quite well the pros and cons of economic strategies of different countries who want to tie up with Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina has transformed Bangladesh into a development role model.





She has been all the time working hard to make Bangladesh a better country. We believe in peace and friendship with our neighbours and we want to go ahead with our initiatives to turn Bangladesh into a country of human economy.





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.







