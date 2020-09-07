Unplanned structures, ACs hike risks: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke on a condolence motion at the opening sitting of the 9th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad on Sunday. -PID



Peime Minister Sheikh Hasian has said that the construction of structures without approved designs and unplanned installations of air-conditioners in mosques without adequate power supply capacity will only hike the risk of accidents.She was speaking on a condolence motion at the opening sitting of the 9th session of the eleventh Jatiya Sangsad on Sunday.







The Prime Minister said, "What happened in Narayanganj was very unfortunate. We have constituted an investigation body to find what caused the explosion. Experts visited the scene to collect samples to find out how it happened."







The explosion at the Baitul Salat mosque in Narayanganj on Friday left at least 24 people, including a child, dead. The Fire Service authorities guess that gas that accumulated inside the mosque due to pipeline leaks may have caused the blast.





The head of the government went on to add, "It is unfortunate that the explosion took place at a time when the worshippers were praying in the mosque. Six air-conditioners were set up in such a small place. Also, we heard that the mosque was constructed over a gas pipeline. Usually, no construction is allowed in a place where a gas pipeline is installed.''





"None should permit such a construction because it is risky. Now we will investigate how it happened," Sheikh Hasina added.Five probe panels were formed by the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the district administration, Titas Gas, DPDC and Dhaka City Corporation.



The Prime Minister also said, "Everyone donates to mosques nowadays. People have money and just donate the air-conditioners to mosques without checking if the mosques have enough power supply and if there are circuit breakers. Anything unplanned will only cause accidents.''





''I pray for the salvation of the departed souls. The government has ordered the authorities concerned to find what led to the explosion,'' she said. Members of the Jatiya Sangsad stood in silence to honour the dead and offered special prayers.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is in contact with Dr Samata Lal, coordination of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, to know about the conditions of the injured.She said, ''Those who survived have severe burns. We have arranged their best treatment. Now we pray to Allah to save their lives."





Leave Your Comments