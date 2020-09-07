N’ganj mosque blast: 2 more victims die









With the death of two more victims from Narayanganj mosque blast at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Sunday night, the death toll from the incident has reached 26.





The deceased were identified as Abul Bashar Molla, 51 and Monir Farazi, 30, said said Partho Shankar Paul, the resident physician of the institute.





The blast that took place at a mosque in Fatullah on Friday night left around 40 people injured. Of them, 37 were immediately taken to the Dhaka hospital in critical condition.





A total of 26 people have so far succumbed to their injuries at the burn institute.





The rest deceased were identified as Julhas, 35, Shamim, 45 and Md Ali Master, 55, Md Delwar, 48, Muazzin of the mosque, Jewel, 7, Md Jamal, 40, Sabbir, 18, Jubayer, 18, Humayun Kabir, 70, Kuddus Bepari, 70, Md Ibrahim, 42, Mostafa Kamal, 34, Rifat, 18, and Junayet, 28, Md Rasel, 30, Mainuddin, 12, Joynal, 50, Kanchan Hawladar, 50, Nayan, 27, Rassel, 34, Baha Uddin, 55.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

