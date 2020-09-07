Global Covid-19 caseload exceeds 27mn: JHU









The number of global Covid-19 cases surpassed 27 million as of Monday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, the death counts have reached 882,053.





More than 18 million people recovered from the virus infection, according to the latest tally from JHU.





The United States remains the worst-hit nation by the pandemic, with 6,275,614 cases and 188,932 deaths, accounting for more than one fifth of the global death toll.





Brazil recorded 4,137,521 cases and 126,650 deaths, both second only to the United States.





India reported the world's third most cases and deaths, which stood at 4,113,811 and 70,626 respectively.





Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, Italy and France.





Chinese Vaccine





The Covid-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech has entered phase 3 trial globally.





Helen Yang from the company says the clinical trial will be completed by the end of the year and, after approval, the vaccine will be available in the market soon at an affordable price, reports CTGN.





Read Also: The Lancet publishes Russian vaccine's phase I/II results





Russian Vaccine





Russia on Friday published the results of the early trials of the locally developed coronavirus vaccine and said it appeared to be safe and to prompt an antibody response.





The shots had only been tested on several dozen people before being more widely administered, reports AP.





The vaccine received government approval last month but drew considerable criticism from experts.





In a report published in the journal Lancet on Friday, developers of the vaccine said it appeared to be safe and to prompt an antibody response in all 40 people tested in the second phase of the study within three weeks.





Coronavirus Situation in Bangladesh





With the inclusion of 1,592 new Covid-19 patients, the total number of infections in the country rose to 325,157 against 16,29,312 tests until Sunday.





Since March 18, 4,479 have died in the country and 32 have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours until Sunday morning . The fatality rate in Bangladesh has increased to 1.38 percent.





Recovery rate in Bangladesh from the disease saw exponential growth of 68.05 percent Sunday as 3,423 former patients have recovered in a day boosting the total to 221,275.

Leave Your Comments