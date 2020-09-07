Covid-19: India now 2nd worst-hit by virus









India has become the second worst-hit country by the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday as urban metro trains partially resumed service in the capital New Delhi and other states as the government pushes to sustain a weakened economy, reports AP.





The South Asian country reported 90,802 cases in the past 24 hours that pushed India’s total past Brazil with 4.2 million cases.





India is now only behind the United States, which has more than 6 million cases.





India’s Health Ministry on Monday also reported 1,016 deaths, taking the death toll to 71,642.





India has been recording the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as the government pushes to open businesses to revive a contracting economy.





The number of global Covid-19 cases surpassed 27 million as of Monday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, the death count has reached 882,053.





More than 18 million people recovered from the virus infection, according to the latest tally from JHU.

