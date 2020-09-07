Coronavirus mutation rate faster in Bangladesh than global average: BCSIR









Coronavirus mutation rate in Bangladesh is faster than the global average and virus is changing rapidly, according to a study by Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR).





It found the coronavirus mutation rate in the world at 7.23 percent, while the rate in Bangladesh is 12.6 percent.





This information was given by a research team of the Genomic Research Laboratory of BCSIR. The observation was made at a press conference on Sunday morning.





The study result was based on data of 263 cases of genome sequencing. The samples were collected between May 7 and July 31.





After genome sequencing of the samples, researchers published them in the international database Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).





Analysing the data, researchers found that among the proteins of the coronavirus, there is a spike in protein through which the virus attacks the carrier.





They noticed that glycine was converted to aspartic acid at the 614th position in the spike protein. The 'G614' variant has dominated in 100 percent of the cases.





The dominance of the G614 variant is largely responsible for virus transmission in the country, according to the study.





Analysis of 263 SARS-CoV-2 genomes revealed that mutations occur at a total of 737 points, including 356 non-synonymous amino acid substitutions.





In a study of the genes of these 263 viruses, scientists found that the coronavirus of the country underwent mutations at 736 points in the genomic stage.





The rate of mutation in the SARS-CoV-2 virus obtained so far is 24.64 nucleotides per year.





Of the 103 nucleotide mutations in the spike protein gene, 53 non-synonymous amino acid substitutions occur, 5 of which are unique, not found anywhere else in the world.





Repetition of four mutations can be observed in 100 percent of the collected samples.





The results of this study have already been published in print form, and a number of research papers will soon be published in international journals.





This research report has been sent to about 50 Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers around the world, including Sinovac Research and Development Co Ltd, China, Moderna, USA, The University of Oxford, UK which will help the vaccine manufacturers to produce vaccines suitable for the infected Covid-19 in Bangladesh and BCSIR will be proud to be its partner.





Coronavirus Situation in Bangladesh





The number of global Covid-19 cases surpassed 27 million as of Monday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, the death counts have reached 882,053.





With the inclusion of 1,592 new Covid-19 patients, the total number of infections in the country rose to 325,157 against 16,29,312 tests until Sunday.





Since March 18, 4,479 have died in the country. The fatality rate in Bangladesh has increased to 1.38 percent.





Recovery rate in Bangladesh from the disease saw an exponential growth of 68.05 percent on Sunday as 3,423 patients have recovered in a day taking the total number of recovery to 221,275.

