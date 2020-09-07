Singer offers up to 100pc discount

With the arrival of autumn, leading consumer electronics and home appliances company Singer Bangladesh Limited has launched a special campaign from September 1, 2020.





The campaign titled- ‘Sharat Akashe Megher Bhela Singer-E Cholchhe Chharer Mela’ offers upto 100 percent discount on purchase of TV, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven and kitchen appliances.





During the campaign, after purchasing any of those products, customers can send SMSs from his/her mobile phone number to 26969 to avail up to 100 percent discount.





However, discounts of various amounts are guaranteed through these SMSs. A total of 1000 units of product will be given away ''absolutely free'' (100% discount) during this campaign. Singer autumn campaign also offers exchange of refrigerators and TVs, under which consumers will get up to Taka 11,000 for no-frost refrigerators and up to Taka 8,000 for TVs.





Besides, Singer is offering a ‘free trial offer’ of 20 days for any model of washing machines. Up to 10 percent discount has been offered for Singer air conditioners. Keeping the better financial management on part of the consumers, Singer is offering up to 12-month interest free instalment facilities.





For details, please contact Singer call centre- 16482 or visit at www.singerbd.com.

