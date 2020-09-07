Tigers’ coaches Domingo, Cook in Dhaka; Gibson due Tuesday





The South African Head Coach of Bangladesh National Cricket team Russell Domingo reached Dhaka on Sunday night ahead of Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka this month.





Domingo, accompanied by South African fielding coach of Bangladesh Ryan Cook, arrived at 11:45 pm by an Emirates flight. The South African coaches were earlier scheduled to arrive here on Sept 2, but their travel schedule was changed following cancellation of flight on that day.





The two Bangladesh coaches will go for Covid-19 Tests very soon and then they will go for 14-day home quarantine as per government rules before joining the job with the Bangladesh Cricket team.





However, caribbean pace bowling coach of Bangladesh Ottis Gibson, who was due to arrive here Monday (Sept 7) morning, was forced to change travel programme following cancellation of the schedule flight on the day.





He is now expected to reach here Tuesday noon from London.





Bangladesh team physio Julian Calfato and trainer Nick Lee are already in the capital.





But, Bangladesh spin bowling consultant Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori and former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan, who was appointed Bangladesh’s batting consultant recently for the Tour of Sri Lanka will join the Bangladesh Cricket team directly in Sri Lanka.





Bangladesh team will fly for Sri Lanka on September 27 after a short training session here which is likely to start from September 21 after conducting Covid-19 tests of the cricketers.





Initially, the Sri Lanka-bound Bangladesh team is likely to be of 23 members and later a 15-member final squad will be announced after a month long training camp there.





The first match of three-match Test series between two countries will begin on October 24.

