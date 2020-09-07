N’ganj mosque blast: Writ seeks damages for victims





A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Monday seeking Tk 50 lakh in compensation for each family of the victims who died and suffered injuries in Narayanganj mosque blast.





Supreme Court lawyer Mar-e-um Khondaker submitted the writ petition in the form of public interest litigation to the HC.





Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker presented the writ before the bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Khairul Alam.





The HC is likely to hear it on Tuesday.





The writ petition seeks instructions to determine who is responsible for the incident in Narayanganj and for regular maintenance of gas, electricity, water and telephone lines.





According to it, the officials of Titas Gas Limited demanded a bribe of Tk 50,000 from the mosque committee to stop the leakage of the gas pipe. But the Titas Gas Authority did not stop the leak as they did not get the bribe.





The secretary of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, home secretary, Narayanganj mayor, managing director of Titas Gas, deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Narayanganj have been made respondents in the writ petition.





Twenty-six people were killed and several others suffered burn injuries in the blast at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salam Mosque after Esha prayers on Friday.

