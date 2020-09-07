Zero-accident, zero-pollution policy adopted: Industries Minister





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said on Monday that the government has adopted zero-accident and zero-pollution policy to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





For this, the government has taken necessary steps to prevent industrial accidents through safe use and storage of boilers, he said.





He mentioned that in the context of increasing industrialization, the institutional capacity and manpower of the office of the Chief Boiler Inspector under the Ministry of Industries has already been increased.





He was speaking as the chief guest at the unveiling ceremony of "Boiler Use and Inspection Guide" released by the Office of the Chief Boiler Inspector. The programme was held at the conference room of the ministry.





‘Effective guideline’





State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder attended the function as the special guest.





Highlighting the importance of the book in preventing industrial accidents, the state minister said the book contains all information related to boiler operation and inspection in a very simple manner.





This will be considered as an effective guideline in boiler conservation and will contribute to the prevention of boiler accidents in the coming days.





The various checklists attached to this book will give a comprehensive idea about the validity and quality of boiler use during the inspection of boiler inspectors/engineers.





He hoped that this would make it easier to achieve 6, 7, 9 and 12 SDGs set for the industry.





Currently, there are 12,438 registered boilers in the country. About 600 boilers are registered every year.





Due to the efforts of the Office of the Chief Boiler Inspector, there are about 25 boiler manufacturers in the country. Of these, one of the companies is exporting boilers to Australia.





About 300 small and medium size boilers are being manufactured in the country every year.

Leave Your Comments