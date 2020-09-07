PM to open regional Global Centre on Adaptation





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Bangladesh regional office of the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) for South Asia on Tuesday.





Ban Ki-moon, Chair of the Board of the Global Center on Adaptation and 8th Secretary General of the United Nations, and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be present on the occasion, said Dipankar Bar, senior information officer of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.





Ministers from South Asian countries along with Patrick Verkooijen, Chief Executive Officer, Global Center on Adaptation, will speak at the virtual launching event.





After the virtual launch ceremony, a press conference will be hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change with an opportunity for the media to ask questions about the Global Center on Adaptation, its Dhaka office and its future plans and activities.





At the press conference, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin will brief the media.





Following the press conference, experts, academics and representatives from South Asian and global organisations working on climate change will participate in the inaugural GCA South Asia Partnership Forum.





Partnership Forum will discuss on Strategy and Action plan for GCA Bangladesh office.





After the panel discussions, the thematic Ambassador of Climate Vulnerable Forum, Saima Wazed Hossain will also inaugurate Youth Adaptation Network.





The GCA regional center is housed at the new building of the Department of Environment at Agargaon.





The opening of the regional adaptation center in Dhaka will be dedicated to the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s Founding Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

