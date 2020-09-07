Travel Agency Regulation Bill lands in Parliament





The Bangladesh Travel Agency (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was placed in Parliament on Monday keeping a provision of maximum six months’ imprisonment or Tk 5 lakh fine or both in the case of violation of any provision under the proposed law.





State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali placed the Bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination.





The committee was asked to submit its report within one month.





The bill has a provision saying that a travel agency can renew its licence within six months even after the expiry of the stipulated time paying penalty, can open branch offices at home and abroad, and hand over its ownership.





It says if any travel agency works as a recruiting agency, it will be an offence and the travel agency will be fined for doing so.





If any travel agency wants to deal with visa or recruitment, it will have to take separate licence for doing those things.

