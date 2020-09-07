UNO Wahida’s condition now better, says doctor





The physical condition of UNO Wahida Khanam is better now, doctors said Monday.





“There’s no need to keep her at intensive care unit (ICU). She will be shifted to High Dependency Unit (HDU) under intensive care,” said Dr Mohammad Zahed Hossain, chief of the Neurotrauma Department of the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital.





Dr Hossain said the medical board formed for the UNO took the decision after the 72-hour observation ended on Sunday night.





“However, the right side of her body is still paralysed and we didn’t see any improvement. Physiotherapy is needed for making it functional and already we started to provide her therapy,” he said at a press briefing.





Dr Hossain, who heads the medical board, said Wahid can talk now and she is inquiring about her family, child and husband. “She’s still feeling a light pain in her head,” he said.





Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali were seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises early Thursday.





They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.





Later, the UNO was airlifted to Dhaka by a Bangladesh Air Force helicopter. She is currently undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital.





Police arrested eight suspects including the prime accused in the case filed over the attack.





Earlier on Saturday, a court in Dinajpur placed two of the accused – Nabirul Islam and Santu Kumar – on a seven-day remand each.

