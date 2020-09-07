Light to moderate rain likely





Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Monday forecast light to moderate rain for parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today.





“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions," the Met Office said in a bulletin.





The same was forecast for a few places over Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Barishal and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over northern part of the country.





Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged all over the country.





The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar,West Bengal to





Assam across the northern part of Bangladesh, it said.





One of its associated troughs extends up to the North Bay. Monsoon is active over northern part of the country, less active elsewhere over the country and weak over North Bay.

