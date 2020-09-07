Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 4,500









Bangladesh’s death toll from Covid-19 rose to 4,516 on Monday after the health authorities announced deaths of 37 more patients.





In the 24-hour period until morning, the health authorities detected 2,202 new patients, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 327,359.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





So far, 1,644,724 samples have been tested – 15,412 in the last 24 hours – and 19.9 percent of them turned out to be positive, according to a press release by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





The recovery rate is 68.6 percent. With 3,298 new recoveries, 224,573 patients have recovered from the virus infection.





Currently, there are 98,270 active cases in the country. Bangladesh is seeing 1,984 infections per million against 9,969 tests and 27 are dying.





Among the new 37 victims, 30 are aged above 50 years.





According to DGHS, about 49 percent of the total deceased are aged above 60 years.





So far, 2,184 have died in Dhaka division, 966 in Chattoram, 299 in Rajshahi, 378 in Khulna, 175 in Barishal, 205 in Sylhet, 212 in Rangpur and 97 in Mymensingh.





Across the country, 19,171 people are in isolation and 51,561 are quarantined.

