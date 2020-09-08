Diner Sheshe





"My grandfather was a freedom fighter so I grew up as a patriot, wanting to contribute to our nation. So after completing my engineering I joined Teach for India and moved to Pune to teach Math at a government school here. Just 3 weeks into my teaching career, the mob lynching at Dadri took place. The next day in class, a Muslim student of mine seemed disturbed. He was confused and asked me my views. I thought that answering him with my actions would be better than using words, so I started doing small things to teach my students about unity and non violence.







Every year I fast during Navratri. That year during Ramzan when some of my students were fasting, I chose not to eat in front of them. The idea was to not feast while the other is fasting. This created a unique bond among us and along with Math, we began to learn more about tolerance and acceptance. We studied together, helped one another and celebrated everyone's small victories; gradually that classroom began to feel like family. And at the end of the year my students created history when 80% of the class earned a distinction in their Math board exams!







When the results were announced I was in Mumbai and got a call from the same student who'd been upset about the Dadri incident 1.5 years ago. He'd planned to come and pray at Haji Ali on the day of the result, but was unable to reach in time. He wanted me to pray on his behalf! I still feel that this moment has been my biggest achievement till date- the boy who'd been so insecure just a while ago, now trusted me with his prayers! I was so happy that I went to both Siddhivinayak and Haji Ali and prayed for the wellbeing of all my students.







Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments