Worldwide waffling





Swara Bhasker has come out in defence of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime suspect in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty has been taken under custody in a related drug conspiracy case. The Chakraborty family was being continuously grilled by the CBI and ED, who are investigating the case. It was reported that their statements did not match one another's, and soon, the NCB found 'strong evidence against' Showik and arrested him. It is being said that Rhea could also be arrested soon.











An elephant who has become a cause celebration for animal rights activists around the world will be allowed to leave his Pakistani zoo and transferred to better conditions, the animal welfare group helping with the case said Saturday. Dubbed the 'world's loneliest elephant' by his supporters, Kaavan has languished at a zoo in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for more than 35 years. Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws, said the elephant has been finally given medical approval to travel, most likely to Cambodia, where he will find companionship and better conditions. The overweight elephant Kaavan underwent a full medical examination at the zoo on Friday, said Bauer.









Amanda Holden feared Simon Cowell would die after he sustained serious injuries during a horror bike accident last month. The 49-year-old Britain's Got Talent star Britain's Got Talent star was woken in the middle of the night to a text message revealing her 60-year-old friend and colleague had been injured after falling off an electric bike. Simon is said to be lucky not to have been left paralysed after broke his back during the shock accident at the beginning of August.











Mystery surrounds the upcoming new series of The Only Way Is Essex and an explosive feud between Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims. The star couple - who just last month looked friendly during a night out together - are said to have undergone an epic fall out and are refusing to film scenes together. According to sources, the spat between 31-year-old Pete and 38-year-old Chloe is creating all kinds of drama on and off camera on the long running ITVBe reality show. And other TOWIE cast members may end up dragged in to the argument as mutual friends Olivia Attwood, James Lock, and Chloe's sister Demi have been desperately trying to make the former friends reach a truce.



