Kiara to play Sita in Prabhas' epic-drama





Recently Prabhas announced his big-budget multilingual project 'Adipurush' under the direction of Om Raut. A few days ago, the filmmaker revealed that Saif Ali Khan has been confirmed to lock horns to play antagonist Lankesh in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film whereas Prabhas will be seen as Lord Rama. Now, most of the people are anticipating who will portray the role of Sita. Then the wait is over as according to the buzz, Kiara Advani is supposed to play the lead opposite Prabhas. It has been said that Kiara loved her role and was quite impressed with the script narration.



