Kanye West puts $6.8m into Presidential Bid





Kanye West has spent nearly $6.8 million into his presidential campaign, including millions to political operatives to help him get on the ballot.West's campaign filed its first report with the Federal Election Commission on Friday. It also showed that the campaign has spent about $5.9 million, with the bulk of the money going to consultants hired to secure a place on the ballot, a process that typically involves collection of signatures.West launched the campaign in July, and has qualified for the ballot in 10 states, including Minnesota, Iowa and Colorado. Over the last several weeks, numerous links to Republican-aligned lawyers have raised concerns that West's campaign is siphoning Black votes away fromDemocratic nominee Joe Biden. Judges in Arizona and Virginia, meanwhile, have removed his name from the ballot.





