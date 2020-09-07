Pamela calls her 12-day-marriage 'a bizarre lunch'





Pamela Anderson is addressing her past relationship with film producer Jon Peters following romance rumors with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. The two had wed in a private ceremony in Malibu, California in January and split 12 days later. On Saturday, the actor took to tweeter to set the record straight asserting she was 'never legally married' to the 'A Star is Born producer'."Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (lifelong family friend)," read the statement on the 'Bay Watch' actor's Twitter account."No hard feelings - no Marriage, no Divorce... just a bizarre theatrical lunch - Pamela has a good sense of humor about it." On Friday, a source told People Magazine that Anderson, 53, and Hayhurst have 'been together for a while.' Her new relationship comes months after she announced her split from Peters, 74, in February.





