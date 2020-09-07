Ray Fisher accuses 'Justice League Investigation'





'Justice League' 'actor Ray Fisher has responded to a statement from Warner Bros. over his complaints about "gross, abusive" conduct on the set of 'Justice League'.On Friday, the studio issued a statement regarding the third-party investigation into 'Justice League' Ray Fisher's claims that director Joss Whedon ran a toxic, hostile set, alleging that Fisher "refused to meet with their third party investigator to discuss the case.





"This was a response to Fisher's statements about former DC Films co-chairs Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabling Whedon's alleged bad behavior and Johns reprimanding Fisher for complaining up the chain.On Saturday, Fisher, taking to Twitter, insisted that he did, in fact, cooperate with the investigation while also calling the investigation's independence into question.Fisher wrote "Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power.







I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after."Fisher also shared a screenshot of an email he claimed he sent to his team and SAG-AFTRA on Aug. 26 after meeting with the investigator over Zoom.





Leave Your Comments