Parvez's new song 'Dukkhodal'



A new song by Parvez Sazzad titled 'Dukkhodal' has been released yesterday. It has been composed by Mahan Fahim, one of the members of the band Aurthohin. The song is written by Omar Farook Bishal.





On Sunday (September 6) at 5 pm, the country's leading audio-video production company G-Series released the song-video 'Dukhodal'. The fictional video is based on the main message of the song's story. Alif and Promi will be seen as models in this. The video was made by Mohammad RaselAbir. Regarding this song, Parvez Sazzad said, "The song is written very well. And also has great arrangement of melodies. I tried my best to give my utmost.







How much I have done, let the audience judge. However, it is true that 'Dukhodal' has become a song that everyone likes. I believe the song will be comfortable for everyone's ears." The composer of the song, Mahan Fahim, said, "If the lyrics are good, it is also good to compose the melody, which has happened in the case of this song. You can say, 'Dukhodal' is going to be one of the best songs I have ever composed. Now the work will be successful only if the listeners like it."

