Salman Shah remembered



ShahriarChowdhuryImon, who was popularly known as Salman Shah in the silver screen, changed the traditional and typical image of a Bangladeshi film hero.







Debuting with film 'Keyamot Theke Keyamot' by director Sohanur Rahman Sohan, Salman Shah has seen the most spectacular rise to stardom in the history of Bangladeshi movie. September 6 was his 24th death anniversary. It was his untimely demise in 1996. Salman became the King of Bangladeshi film industry at age of 25. Most of his films like 'Antore Antore', 'Ananda Ashru', 'Tumi Aamar', 'Sujon Sokhi', 'Prem Juddho', 'Swapner Thikana' and 'Ei Ghor Ei Songshar', were commercially successful until his sudden death on September 6 in 1996.The superstar's lifeless body was found hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom.







The exact cause of his death still remains a mystery, with many calling it a murder. Salman Shah was a shining star in the sky of the country's film industry. Salman Shah was born in Sylhet on September 19, 1971. He was married to Samira Huq. Before 'Keyamot Theke Keyamot', Salman had acted in only a handful of telefilm. In his film career, he acted in 27 films.

