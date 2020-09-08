Dinar-Jasmine's special drama 'Biplobi Othoba Ekjon Premika'



PritilataWadder was a Bangalee woman who was one of the women freedom fighters of the anti-British independence movement and the first revolutionary female martyr.







September 23rd is the 88th death anniversary of this great woman. On this special day, a special drama 'BiplobiOthobaEkjonPremika' has been written and directed by FarhadAlam.







The role of Pritilata was dramaed by Robena Reza Jui, a popular actress of the time, and the role of Nirmal was dramaed by popular actor Intekhab Dinar.







In the meantime, the work of shooting has been completed on September 4 and 5 at Ishwardi Railway Station and the famous Hardinge Bridge in Pabna.







Jui said, "It was definitely a big challenge for me to develop the character of Pritilata.







When I first got the script from the director, I didn't really think about how to do it. Later, I tried my best to capture the work on camera according to the script. I have worked with Dinar before. But the way we have worked on this drama, there has never been such an opportunity before. So from the point of view of faith, I am saying that the work will be liked by the audience."





Intekhab Dinar said, "Thanks to the director for making the drama with a challenge. It's really great and we had to work very hard. The creators have tried to do the job well and hopefully the work will be to the liking of the audience. It is one of my favorite works in recent times; it can be said without a doubt."





Sheikh MahbuburRahman and RipaRanjana have also acted in the drama. However, it is not yet known on which channel the drama will be aired on September 23.





