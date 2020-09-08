'Everyone will know when I get married'



Popular actress in TV dramas is Ahona. She said that she has not posed before the camera yet after Eid. In the context of returning to work, the actress said, "I will work regularly from next year. Maybe this year I can do two or three more dramas. I don't want to work outside of it for now. I am waiting for the situation to become normal."





According to Ahona, "After the lockdown, I shot a drama titled 'Boyfriend of the Year'. There were many job offers. I am still getting regular job offers. I'm trying to make time from myself."





In addition to TV dramas, the actress has been seen in a web series titled 'Sadarghater Tiger'. This web series came under much scrutiny for a variety of reasons. At the same time, Ahona was praised for her brave performance.







She has not worked in any new web series since then. Apart from acting, Ahona also has a reputation as a businessperson. Ahona started 'Oh Me' beauty parlor in Sector 13 of Uttara in 2017. Speaking about the business, the actress said, "Nothing is the same now as it used to be. In the meantime, we have to continue. I am always trying to give better facilities to the customers. There is a desire to do something new with the business at the beginning of the New Year."





This glamor girl posted a post about her marriage on social media Facebook on Thursday. There she wrote - everyone will know if I get married - also there was a request not to make a story just like them. Your rumors cause problems in the family.







The actress said, "Some people read all day about my marriage. There is nothing to hide in marriage. Yet every few days they want to prove that I am married."

