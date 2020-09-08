Tigers' Covid-19 tests begins

A medical staff collecting Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's samples for coronavirus test on Monday. -Twitter



As part of the BCB's Coronavirus management plan and to ensure player safety for training sessions leading up to the forthcoming Tour of Sri Lanka, sample for COVID-19 test collection from National Team players and probables and relevant support personnel has started from Monday.





BCB was due to collect players' samples for coronavirus test from their homes from September 18 but according to the new decision, BCB has started on Monday to go cricketers' home to collect players' samples for coronavirus test.







In the first phase of the test, members of the national team as well as the HP team will be tested. Sample collection will continue till today. The second phase of the test will start when the cricketers called up for the preliminary squad will go to the team hotel from September 18. And the third stage test will be just before leaving for Sri Lanka. BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury and cricket management chief Akram Khan confirmed.





"Today (Monday) Birdem staffs collected corona test samples from a total of 24 members, including 8 supporting staff. In other words, 17 cricketers have given samples of Corona test." Debashish Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB confirmed.







"We want to make sure that every member of the Bangladesh cricket team is safe from Covid-19. And, this is why we decided to conduct four tests before they fly for Sri Lanka," Debashis Chowdhy added.







Meanwhile, the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) will be busy again on Wednesday when the cricketers resume their individual training, which was halted after three supporting staff were tested positive for coronavirus.





The board initially put a hold on the practice for three days but later it was extended for two days. If everything remains okay, the cricketers can start their practice individually again on Wednesday.





Bangladesh team will go to Sri Lanka after one week of practice. At the same time, as the BCB High Performance Team has a Sri Lanka series, the National Team and the High Performance Team will fly to Sri Lanka on the same flight. Tigers are expected to fly for Sri Lanka in late September.







Bangladesh is scheduled to play its first warm-up match in Colombo on October 4 in Sri Lanka. After playing another warm-up match on October 10.





, the Bangladesh team will go to Kandy for the first Test venue. The preparation matches of the national team will be against the BCB High Performance Team.





According to the draft schedule of the tour, the first Test is on October 24. The second of three-match Test series will be played on October 31 at the same venue in Kandy. The last Test of the series is scheduled for November 8, the venue is Colombo.





On the other hand, although the schedule of the series is yet to be fixed, the BCB High Performance team was scheduled to play a four-day match and a one-day match against the Sri Lanka High Performance team.





They will play three Test matches there, which are the part of ICC World Test Championship. Even though the itinerary of the series is yet to be released, the first Test is highly likely to be held from October 24.





Leave Your Comments