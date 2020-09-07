7-member convener committee of TJA-Dhaka formed

Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, Shyamal Kanti Joydar



A seven-member convener committee of Tungipara Journalists Association (TJA)-Dhaka has been formed on Thursday.

Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo as Convener while Shyamal Kanti Joydar was appointed as its Member Secretary, said a press release.





The convener committee has been formed primarily, but a full-fledged committee will be announced soon, the release added.The other members of the committee are Shamim Ahmed, SM Babul Hossen, Shyamal Kanti Nag, Masud Parvej Milon and Tulona Afrin.

