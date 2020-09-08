Cattle fattening helps create small entrepreneurs

Cattle fattening ingredients are being distributed among farms at Satkania in Chattogram recently.



Many low and middle income people have lost their jobs due to the outbreak of coronavirus worldwide. About 16 percent low-income people have left Dhaka.





Returning to the village, many of them have chosen agriculture as their means of livelihood. The "Cattle Fattening Project in Modern Technology" of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is working to make these unemployed and marginalized people small and medium entrepreneurs.





Under the project, some 36825 marginalized farmers were selected in the last financial year and have been developed as skilled fattening farmers through providing three-day training program. In this way, the farmers are interested in building new farms after training. Project Director Dr Prana Krishna Hawlader said, the project aims to earn foreign exchange by exporting safe and quality animal meat and leather.





About 111,000 marginal farms from 491 upazilas of 64 districts across the country will be nurtured as successful entrepreneurs through facilitating training regarding modern, safe and sustainable techniques and distributing equipments so that the educated and unemployed youth community becomes enthusiastic in this work.





--- Nurey Alam, AA

