Making Dhaka livable





According to the 'Global Liveability Ranking', Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, continues to be one of the worst livable cities in the world. Dhaka is still hovering right at the bottom. One needs to recall in this context that perception of Dhaka being less livable started around 2013 because of the systematic political violence and arson that was carried out by certain political parties in the last quarter of 2013 and in the first quarter of 2015.





It may be mentioned here that despite the effect of the Pandemic, the last twelve months have seen consensus that the four best livable cities are- Vienna, Austria, Vancouver, Canada, Toronto, Canada and Adelaide, Australia. Analysts have also pointed out that since 2010; average livability across the world has fallen by 1%, prompted by a 2.2% fall in the score for stability and safety. It may also be pointed out that there has been some improvement in living conditions over the last five years in some cities. Kathmandu appears to be the only city from South Asia in this grouping.





The ranking indicators were carefully chosen and tried to cover all the parameters associated with urban living. They included- prevalence of both petty and violent crime, threat of terror, threat of military conflict, threat of civil unrest, quality of private and public healthcare, discomfort of climate for travelers, level of corruption, quality of public transport, quality of energy provision and quality of water provision.





One needs to analyze the decision as to why Dhaka is considered as one of the worst cities to live in with an open mind.Making a holistic analysis of Dhaka, with a population nearing 18 million, one is faced with certain serious limitations related to urban governance.





The city has continued to deteriorate because of lack of coordination among 56 government agencies responsible for providing services to its citizens- including the RAJUK, the two City Corporations and Dhaka Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA). It has also been noted that the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) meant for Dhaka was not prepared after practical field visits. These relevant authorities consequently decided to prepare another master plan- the Dhaka Structure Plan (DSP)-to be valid upto 2035.





Analysts have indicated that the new Plan will aim to protect the flood-flow zones, canals, rivers, ponds and flood water retention areas through land acquisition and proper demarcation to save surface water from contamination and help storm drainage and ground water percolation. This emphasis on quick drainage of rainwater to avoid water-logging has come to the fore after the recent problems faced by the Dhaka and its surrounding population several times since July. One can only hope that necessary measures and steps will be taken in this regard by the relevant urban planning experts- the sooner the better.





In this context one needs to highlight the views of environmentalists in this regard. They have made certain interesting observations about what stands for an 'ideal healthy and sustainable urban environment'. They have drawn attention to the following requirements being met to be considered as a good city to live in- (a) Transport- less than 500 metres to a bus stop, with regular bus services every 30 minutes; (b) Food and goods- less than 500 metres to shops; (c) Green space- less than 500 metres to Parks; (d) Access- less than 30 minutes by mass transit to a range of employment, education, social and cultural opportunities- including safe walking and cycling paths; (e) Housing- to be built in a planned manner on the basis of environmental principles, good indoor and outdoor air quality and (f) Social cohesion- a sense of community in the neighborhood with a tolerant and safe environment.





These are good aspirations but will be difficult to implement in a city spread over nearly1620 square kilometers with a population set to cross 20 million in five years.





Nevertheless, urban planners of Dhaka have quite correctly touched on some very important factors- availability of healthcare facilities. We need to remember that one of the reasons for the silent internal migration from rural to urban areas in developing countries take place due to availability of not only economic opportunities but also the possibility of better healthcare. As proven during the current Pandemic, a litmus test in the case of Dhaka would not pass.





Living conditions and health provisions are drastically insufficient in the marginal slum areas inhabited by millions who have migrated to Dhaka for existing economic opportunities or, due to erosion of land or river banks or loss of agricultural land due to growing salinity caused by climate variability in coastal areas. Those living in slums and improvised make-shift shelters in Dhaka are faced with poor sanitation systems, worsening environmental pollution and unhealthy water availability. Consequently, viral and communicable diseases are prevalent in these areas.





Air pollution is also worsening in Dhaka. The National Institute of Diseases of the Chest Hospital has suggested that this has led to a geometrical increase in the number of Dhaka's citizens suffering from allergy, pulmonary, respiratory and neurological illnesses. This is being caused by growing toxicity in the air and water due to downloading of toxic wastes in the water bodies and also in the toxic emission of unfit transport carriers on roads. Brick making and establishing of brickfields near residential areas must not also be allowed under any circumstance.





Another point that needs to be addressed by the City Corporation Authorities relates to the efficient and speedy clearance of garbage that is produced on a daily basis in Dhaka. If we could do it during the recent Eid-ul Adha we can do it throughout the year.





The next element that needs to be addressed carefully and in a more organized manner is the question of the deteriorating traffic situation. It leaves every commuter frustrated and does not add to the image of the country. This unfortunate situation goes further downhill because drivers of vehicles, particularly buses and auto-rickshaws do not observe road and lane regulations.





Another important element that adds to the chaos on Dhaka streets are its pavements. The two City Corporations of Dhaka are supposed to maintain these pathways. However, nearly 50 km of these pathways are now under illegal occupation through the setting up of shops. Attempts are sometimes made to free these intrusions and punish the illegal occupants according to existing Corporation regulations. However, very soon, within days of eviction, they are normally back again, thanks to corrupt officials.





One cannot conclude about the livable aspects of Dhaka without also referring to the presence of beggars in general in most cross roads and traffic light points- particularly near up-market Hotels and in residential areas like Dhanmondi, Banani, Baridhara, Uttara and Gulshan. It definitely affects the image of the country when people visiting Bangladesh are confronted with disabled people and mothers holding on to infants begging for food. That does not inspire confidence in the country and definitely affects the potential of tourism. The on-going Pandemic has added to this abysmal situation.











Muhammad Zamir, a former Ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of The Asian Age. Email: We have a lot of problems that need to be resolved if we are to move up the ladder. In addition to political will, we require civic consciousness and commitment towards good governance.Muhammad Zamir, a former Ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of The Asian Age. Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments