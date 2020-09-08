Fish fry released in Sarail

With an aim to increase fish production and meet the growing demand of the nutrition, Fisheries Department formally released fish fry in water bodies in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Monday.







Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa was present at the program as the chief guest.







Deputy Assistant Director of Fisheries Department Al Mamun, Upazila Social Services Officer Naim Mirdha, Women Affairs Officer Fatema Begum, Livestock Officer Emran Bhuiyan were also present.







Supervised by Upazila Fisheries Officer Maimuna Jahan, the program was also attended by Kalikachchha UP Chairman Sharafat Ali, Fire Service acting in-charge Yeasin Molla, Assistant Fisheries Officer Moksud Hossain, among others.

Leave Your Comments