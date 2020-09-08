Golam Sarwar new envoy to Malaysia



The government has appointed Md Golam Sarwar as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia. Sarwar, a career diplomat belonging to 10th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs Cadre, is currently serving as the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Oman, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.





In his career, Golam Sarwar served in Bangladesh Missions in Yangon, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Washington DC and Jeddah. Prior to his present assignment, he served as Ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden with concurrently accredited to Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.





At the headquarters, he worked in various capacities including as Director General (South East Asia).





Golam Sarwar obtained his Master of Commerce in Accounting from Dhaka University and completed his Articleship under the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).





He had advanced Diplomatic training in Germany and Senior Executive Course in Near East-South Asia Center for Strategic Studies (NESA) in USA.





