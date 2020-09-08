Corona infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka



Akhteruzzaman Babu, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Khulna-6 (Koira-Paikgachha), who tested positive for COVID-19, has been airlifted to Dhaka for better treatment. A helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) brought the MP to Dhaka at 7:30am on Monday, said his personal assistant Taslim Hussain Taj.







"The MP has been taken to Dhaka for better treatment at the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he further said. Later, Babu was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital.







Earlier, Akhteruzzaman tested positive with the coronavirus at Khulna Medical College Hospital on Friday.







The Asian Age Editorial Board Chairman Shoeb Chowdhury prayed for the speedy recovery of Akhteruzzaman Babu MP.





