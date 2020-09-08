Liberation War Museum trustee Tariq Ali dies



Liberation War Museum trustee Ziauddin Tariq Ali passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19 at the age of 75. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka around 11 am on Monday, family sources said. He was laid to eternal rest at Mirpur Martyred Intell-ectuals Graveyard in Dhaka. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at death of Tariq Ali. In a condolence message, she recalled Tariq Ali's contributions to spreading the spirit of independence during the Liberation War in 1971.





Tariq Ali was one of the members of Muktir Gaan, a cultural team that inspired the freedom fighters through their songs during the Liberation War in 1971.





He was also chief coordinator for the new building of the Liberation War Museum.





He also served as an executive member of Chayanaut and president of Shammilito Samajik Andolan.





Tariq Ali is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.











