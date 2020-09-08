P K Halder wants to repay embezzled money



Prashanta Kumar Halder alias P K Halder, who is accused by the Anti Corruption Commission of amassing Taka 3,000 million illegally, wants to returm home under court's protection in order to 'return the embezzled money'. The International Leasing and Finance Service Limited (ILFSL) has filed a petition with the High Court seeking P K Halder's security of life.







The bench of justice Mohammad Khurshid Alam Sorker accepted the petition on Monday and held a hearing. Later, the justice said that the bench is agreed to issue an order for P K Halder's safe return and ensure his safety under his court's custody for a short time.



The court directed the ILFSL board of directors to talk to P K Halder as to when and in which flight he wants to return home. Then the court will issue an order.



The court also said that there should be scopes for those who want to return the embezzled money alongside continuation of legal process.



Mahfuzur Rahman Milon, lawyer of the ILFSL confirmed the developments after the hearing.



Prashanta Kumar Halder was the Managing Director of the NRB Global Bank and Managing Director of the ILFSL, a capital market enlisted company.



The media reported few months ago that P K Halder had fled the country after embezzling a hefty sum of money deposited by people.





