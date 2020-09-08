By-polls: AL picks Monirul for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6

Kazi Monirul Islam Monu and Md Anwar Hossain Helal



The ruling Awami League has nominated Kazi Monirul Islam Monu and Md Anwar Hossain Helal to contest the upcoming by-elections to the Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 parliamentary seats respectively.





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the nominations in a media briefing on Monday. The Parliamentary Board of Awami League chaired by its chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided on the candidates on August 30, said Quader.





Quader called upon party leaders and activists to be united and work for the nominated candidates.





The seats fell vacant following the deaths of its previous incumbents Habibur Rahman Molla and Israfil Alam. Kazi Monirul Islam Monu is the president of Jatrabari Thana Awami League. He began his political career in the late 1960s by joining the Chhatra League as a student of Jagannath College.





Anwar Hossain Helal is the vice president of Raninagar Upazila Awami League and the Upazila Parishad chairman.







The by-elections will be held on October 17, using electronic voting machines or EVMs to cast ballots in both constituencies amid the coronavirus pandemic.





According to the schedule, prospective candidates have until September 17 to submit their nomination papers to the returning officers. The nominations will then be scrutinized until September 20 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is September 27.



