Doraiswami to join as Indian envoy to BD by end of Sept



The newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami is expected to join at his new office in Dhaka by the end of this month, diplomatic sources told BSS on Monday. "Doraiswami, who will replace Riva Ganguly Das will take up his new assignment as the Indian envoy at the end of this month," a senior diplomat said preferring not to be named. Riva Ganguly Das joined as Indian high commissioner in Bangladesh on March 1 last year.







She will return to New Delhi to be secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry after serving as high commissioner in Dhaka for a little over a year. Doraiswami, joined thae Indian Foreign Service in 1992 and now serving as additional secretary of External affairs ministry of India.





He was earlier India's ambassador to South Korea and also joint secretary of the Americas division in the external affairs ministry from 2012 till 2014.





